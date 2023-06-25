Local High School students have a unique opportunity to bring an ancient play to life again.
Written 2500 years ago, the play Antigone will be given a contemporary new look in an intensive free drama and music workshop in the first week of the upcoming school holidays.
Run by The Lieder Theatre with professionally-trained tutors, the no-cost seven-day intensive will saturate students in fun drama games and music creation, rounding off the week with two public performances.
Years 7 to 12 Students will gain new skills in performance arts and experience the exhilaration of working together towards performance.
Starting July 2, the Antigone project workshop will be housed in the Hume Conservatorium's versatile new Creative Precinct.
Soundscape creation will be under the direction of The Lieder's new artistic director, Blake Selmes, while acting skills development will be directed by local director-playwright-actor, Annie Bilton.
No prior experience in acting or music is required. Registrations are open via theliedertheatre.com and students are encouraged to sign up now as numbers are limited.
