Providing solutions to locals and businesses Australia wide Advertising Feature

Tennille Skelly opened Dream Admin Services in February 2018 and then Pink Door Collections in January 2019. Picture Supplied

As a complimentary pair of businesses, Dream Admin Services and Pink Door Collections "is a team of 14 incredible local women who together, deliver a powerhouse of support services to our clients," said founder and managing director Tennille Skelly.



"The team comes from a variety of professional backgrounds, with skills in administration, bookkeeping, debt collection, customer service and marketing. We pride ourselves in our commitment to providing high quality business services that are delivered with a sense of warmth, personalisation, and complete transparency.



"We adopt a sensible, rational approach to support business owners in streamlining processes and operations, while offering modern technology solutions to save time and money," Tennille explained.

"The secret to Dream's success has been a great team, a supportive family, and a lot of hard work.



"Despite the challenges that come along with owning your own business, I still wake up every morning with the same drive and enthusiasm as I did on my very first day. I just love what I do. I am surrounded by an incredible group of women who share the same passion, drive, and vision for Dream Admin.

"I ensure I keep a close eye on my financials (the numbers always tell you the story), regularly review and develop our policies and procedures and check on our operational effectiveness. Seeking regular feedback from the team and clients ensures our growth and strength in the industry. Nothing is more powerful than fostering ideas as a team and I am incredibly proud of our success to date. The sky is the limit."

As a registered BAS agent and a licensed commercial agent (field agent), Tennille's "short-term goals for Dream Admin are to grow our newest service offerings - Pink Door Collections and Dream Resumes. Given the volatile environment that we all operate in, we have seen substantial growth in the debt collection space, and we receive several new debts each week. Being a registered Commercial Agent, I am exploring providing additional support services to our debt collection clients, so this will form part of our goals and direction for the new financial year.

"We recently launched Dream Resumes and are lucky to have the incredibly talented Lisa Thomas, former proprietor of NEO Resumes. Lisa is an experienced professional writer and brings with her a wealth of experience in the drafting and preparation of resumes and selection criteria. We have already secured several new clients and are excited to see how this new business offering develops.

"We are always collaborating and fostering new business ideas at Dream Admin, so watch this space."



Dream Admin Services already supports clients Australia wide, offering business support services and solutions which include:

Bookkeeping and BAS agent services

Administration and personal assistance

Virtual reception / call answering

Professional resume writing

Social media support services

Debt collection and debtor management

"No two days are ever the same. A typical day for me might include; on site meetings or working from a clients office, attending to my never ending email inbox, speaking to clients of the phone or via zoom, preparing new client proposals, administration and bookkeeping in both my own and my clients Xero files, supporting my team with enquiries or training, reviewing clients financial data and analysing reports and looking at new operational solutions to help streamline operations for both Dream and our clients."

