A broken parachute, 15,000 feet, 80km per hour. How a tragic accident led to a miraculous life. At the age of 22, Brad went on a thrill-seeking tandem skydive, however, both Brad's and his instructor's parachutes failed to open. The two survived; but not without trauma and injury; both physical and mental. Brad went from a fun-loving, carefree young man to an introverted recluse, silently battling the dark throes of physical pain and heavy emotional scarring. With a deep dose of family love and intense counselling Brad slowly fought back to reclaim a 'new life'. Hear his motivational story at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, June 30 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.