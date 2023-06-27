Goulburn Post
There's so much to see and do in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 10:30am
Disney's Lion King Jr and the African savannah comes to life in Goulburn. Picture supplied.
Disney's Lion King Jr

Coming-of-age tale

It has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now the African savannah comes to life in Goulburn on stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. It's at the Trinity Catholic College great hall on College Street, Goulburn from 7pm to 9pm. Email Rocky Hill Musical Theatre.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

