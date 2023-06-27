It has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now the African savannah comes to life in Goulburn on stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. It's at the Trinity Catholic College great hall on College Street, Goulburn from 7pm to 9pm. Email Rocky Hill Musical Theatre.
A broken parachute, 15,000 feet, 80km per hour. How a tragic accident led to a miraculous life. At the age of 22, Brad went on a thrill-seeking tandem skydive, however, both Brad's and his instructor's parachutes failed to open. The two survived; but not without trauma and injury; both physical and mental. Brad went from a fun-loving, carefree young man to an introverted recluse, silently battling the dark throes of physical pain and heavy emotional scarring. With a deep dose of family love and intense counselling Brad slowly fought back to reclaim a 'new life'. Hear his motivational story at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, June 30 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Australia's premier rendition of one of the most iconic bands in Australian history. With an emphasis on duplicating the vibe and mojo that captivated and defined a generation, be prepared for an experience that will remind you of everything you felt when INXS conquered the musical world. Let Live Baby Live take you back to a time when rock 'n roll ruled. It's on Friday, June 30 at the Astor Hotel Motel on Auburn Street, Goulburn from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Phone 4821 1155.
This is a space for members and allies of the young adult queer community to meet, make friends, work on projects and have fun. The program will launch with special guest and author Brad Guy. He's a content creator, mental health advocate and motivational speaker. He speaks to groups of all walks of life on topics such as self-acceptance through to self-expression, LGBTQ identity in a modern world. This free event is on Friday, June 30 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn from 4pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month [Sunday, July 2] at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday, July 1 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, July 1 from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
