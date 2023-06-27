Indigenous Olympian Jamie Pittman has brought the Olympic spirit to Goulburn High School during a special NAIDOC week visit.
His visit on Monday was part of the Olympics Unleashed program, under which Olympians speak to secondary school students.
The Athens 2004 Olympian shared his inspiring story and journey to the Games with 500 local students from years 7-12, encouraging them to pursue their own passions, whether that's on the sporting field, in the classroom or within the community.
He took up boxing as a form of rehabilitation after falling through a window and receiving 62 stitches in his arm. Pittman competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics in the 75kg middleweight division.
Pittman emphasised the importance of giving back to community and sharing his story with the next generation of Australians.
"It was great to speak with the students at Goulburn High School for NAIDOC week. The school community has an amazing positive culture and a great understanding of indigenous land and what it means to Aboriginal people," he said.
"The youth are our future and it's so important to share stories such as mine.
"A key message from my presentation is the power of resilience and the idea that if you can dream it, you can do it. If one student can take something away from my Olympic journey, I consider it a huge success."
Aimed at Year 9 students, Olympics Unleashed has reached over 700 schools and more than 80,000 students across NSW. All NSW high schools are encouraged to register for an Olympian visit at www.olympicsunleashed.com.au
