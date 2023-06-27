Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Olympian Jamie Pittman addresses Goulburn High School during NAIDOC Week

Updated June 27 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Olympic boxer, Jamie Pittman, spoke to Goulburn High School students on Monday about his journey and the importance of giving back to the community. Picture supplied.
Former Olympic boxer, Jamie Pittman, spoke to Goulburn High School students on Monday about his journey and the importance of giving back to the community. Picture supplied.

Indigenous Olympian Jamie Pittman has brought the Olympic spirit to Goulburn High School during a special NAIDOC week visit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.