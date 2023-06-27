The Goulburn Community Garden has celebrated its 10th birthday with the planting of a bay tree.
A large number of people turned up for a tour of the garden and morning tea, despite the windy weather on June 23.
Councillor Dan Strickland also attended on behalf of the mayor, and a commemorative plaque was put in place to mark the occasion.
It began as an initiative of the Goulburn Uniting Church congregation in 2010, and was opened with a public launch in 2013.
"We share with the church the commitment to community building, good gardening and environmental practices, and education," a statement said.
The church was concerned about the disconnect between the environment and food, and wanted to make use of two tennis courts that were in poor conditions at the time, as well as land where former stables were located.
A working party was then created and members of the community came along expressing their interests.
Since then, it has become a cooperative venture between the church and community, and has also become an independent incoporated body.
It is used weekly by Goulburn TAFE, the Council Leisure Links Program, the University of the Third Age, disability organisation Right to Work, as well as garden members and volunteers.
The garden is open Friday and Saturday mornings from 9.30am to 12pm, where members go to help maintain it.
Anyone is welcome to drop in for morning tea and have a look around.
