Lacey Dyer may be the smallest and youngest of the bunch but she's up for a big challenge.
Come Monday, July 3, she and seven other young people from Goulburn and their mentors will board a coach, then a plane destined for Papua New Guinea and the Kokoda track.
Over the past six months, the group has been physically and mentally preparing for the 96km trek through rugged terrain and sometimes torrential rain. They've walked up and down Mount Gray and Rocky Hill carrying heavy backpacks, undertaken Fit for Life sessions at Goulburn's PCYC and attended information sessions at the Community Centre every Monday afternoon.
Lacey, a 14-year-old Goulburn High School student, is "the wall squat champion," according to Goulburn Mulwaree Council's youth services team leader, Luke Wallace. She's not only fit, but possesses another vital quality.
"One of Lacey's attributes is her positive attitude and ability to pick others up when they're down. That is going to be very valuable," Mr Wallace said.
Like others, Lacey applied for the opportunity, made possible by funding from the Terry Campese Foundation's Youth Mentoring program.
"I was at Fit for Life and Luke asked me if I'd like to do the trek. I thought it would be cool," she said.
"...Everyone says it will be life changing. I'm not sure how but I'll find out."
Each of the eight, ranging from age 14 to 19, bring different strengths and aims. As part of the application they had to answer what they hoped to get out of the experience and questions about leadership.
They comprise school leaders, single-parent children and one undertaking an apprenticeships. They will be accompanied by mentors in Mr Wallace, Anna Wishart and Hume Police District's youth officer, Senior Constable Barbara Beard.
"This program is about giving opportunity and making youth realise that just because something isn't working, it doesn't have to be the end," Mr Wallace said.
Participants will carry their own tents, sleeping bag and mat, water and the bare essentials. They will wear the same outfit nearly every day and wash in rivers. Over the nine days they will be ascending and descending 6000 metres in 30-degree heat and amid downpours.
"It's pretty full on," Mr Wallace said.
"...There will be days when they want to give up but they can't. There are only two ways out of the trek - walk or be medivacked out - so they have to rely on each other. We are all one team and for young people to experience that, we hope they realise that through teamwork they can overcome anything."
The Goulburn contingent will join 29 others from Braidwood, Canberra and Queanbeyan.
Fifteen-year-old Goulburn teen, Brock Thomas, is also up for the challenge. He attended Fit for Life, completed Year 10 at TAFE and is working in the construction industry.
"I'll do my best and think positive," he said.
Senior Constable Barbara Beard is looking forward to the trek. She's already 'match fit' but knows this will be something different.
"The journey has been amazing so far. I've worked with three of the kids and it's exciting to watch them in this next stage," she said.
"I haven't done the trek before. I have done endurance events but this will be hard. It will be life changing."
Mr Wallace walked the Northern Territory's Larapinta Trail last year with 24 students as part of a youth mentoring program, also supported by the Terry Campese Foundation.
On Monday, he and Mr Campese passed on final words of advice to the cohort, preparing for the adventure of a lifetime.
"Don't forget to have fun," Mr Campese said.
The group will return on July 14.
