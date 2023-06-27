Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Ashley Mewburn appointed Australian Schoolgirls Rugby 7s coach

By Peter Oliver
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Ashley Mewburn has been selected as head coach for the inaugural Australian Schoolgirls Rugby 7s side. Picture by Peter Oliver.
Goulburn's Ashley Mewburn has been selected as the head coach for the inaugural Australian Schoolgirls Rugby 7s side, with the former Brumby describing the appointment as "the proudest moment of my life".

