A man charged over alleged sexual and robbery offences in Goulburn has had his case adjourned.
Nathan Raymond Caldow, 41, of Goulburn was not required to appear when his matter came before Local Court on Wednesday, June 28.
He is facing two charges each of aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm; sexually touching a person without consent; and stalk/intimidate with intent to cause personal harm. He is also charged with one count each of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse; and choke a person with intent to commit serious indictable offence.
The charges relate to separate alleged assaults on two women in Goulburn on April 5 and 14.
In court, duty solicitor, Joshua Adam, said a brief of evidence had been served.
"I understand this matter is to be adjourned for charge certification," he said.
This is to confirm the charges that the Department of Public Prosecutions intends to proceed with.
Police prosecutor, Jason Ryan, said he'd received instructions to confirm Mr Adam's statement.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie adjourned the matter to Goulburn District Court on August 23 for charge certification.
Caldow did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. He has been held in custody since he was extradited from Western Australia and charged on April 27.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
