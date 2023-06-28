Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crookwell's Lin Cooper amenities block passes milestone

Updated June 28 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new Lin Cooper Amenities block at Crookwell. Picture supplied.
An artist's impression of the new Lin Cooper Amenities block at Crookwell. Picture supplied.

Work on a new amenities block at Crookwell catering for men and women in sport has passed the halfway mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.