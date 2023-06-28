Work on a new amenities block at Crookwell catering for men and women in sport has passed the halfway mark.
An Upper Lachlan Shire Council spokesman said the Lin Cooper Amenities block was on track for completion, excluding fit-out, at the end of August, 2023.
The old building was demolished two weeks ago, with the piers for the new building poured last week. The modular structure is currently at a fabrication-complete stage, with the rough electrical finished.
The amenities block was funded by the council, a state government Regional Sports Facility grant of $978,601 and $90,900 from Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
Council CEO, Alex Waldron, described the new facility as being a much-needed and long overdue resource.
"Lin Cooper fields is one of our most frequently used sporting fields and its amenities block is heavily used," she said.
"Two change rooms barely caters to the needs, and we've all heard stories of players, particularly women and girls, changing in their cars because of the lack of separate change rooms.
"The new amenities block will provide more change rooms, including designated women's and men's rooms, a better canteen and better overall facilities. Council, and I'm sure all Lin Cooper field users, greatly appreciate the funding that will make this facility fit for purpose and able to fill the demands of greater usage."
The development continues a council push for improved sporting facilities. Construction of Crookwell's new Multipurpose Aquatic and Activities Centre is also underway.
Lindon "Lin" Cooper was born in 1908 and died on November 23, 1992. His wife Phyllis died in 1998.
Lindon played hockey for Crookwell for many years and was at various times team captain, club captain and president. He played for 21 years before concentrating on administrative functions from 1938.
Lin was employed as a wardsman at Crookwell Hospital, receiving a long service award in 1952 for 25 years' service. He was also actively involved in the ambulance auxiliary, and lobbied for a new location for the ambulance station and also lobbied for wide-spread first aid training.
Lindon was also involved in the school of arts committee (the predecessor to the library) and was heavily involved in the Methodist Church. In his spare time, he used to fix people's bikes, often free, even donating bikes to people who couldn't afford one. Lin was renowned for watching every single game of hockey, every weekend.
