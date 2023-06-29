A well known Jesuit priest and human rights lawyer hopes to give people more information about The Voice referendum when he speaks in Goulburn next week.
Father Frank Brennan AO is guest speaker at the annual Sts Peter and Paul's parish dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, July 7.
The academic and current director at Melbourne University's Newman College has been outspoken about the The Voice referendum, aimed at enshrining a voice for First Nations people to the parliament and government.
Father Brennan also spoke at the Joint Select Committee into The Voice referendum, arguing First Nations people should have a say to the parliament and ministers and not the 'executive government,' as the current wording proposed.
In addition, he has written the book, An Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Considering a Constitutional Bridge.
He told The Post that regardless of his concerns, he would be voting 'yes' to the referendum. But his Goulburn speech will be aimed at giving people more information.
"I see my role as providing accurate information so they can make an informed decision," he said.
"There will be people who will vote yes regardless of the imperfections of the wording and those who vote no, regardless of compelling arguments put by indigenous leaders. The undecided want accurate information and to be respected...The least people can do is read the yes and no cases."
Father Brennan says many people are telling him they don't have enough information. At this stage he believes the outcome is "absolutely lineball" and there's a need for a "very honest conversation" with Australians.
In a homily on Sunday, June 25, he said if elected leaders had "applied greater precision and better process," everyone would have a much easier decision to make in October
"The abuse of parliamentary process, the imprecision of the wording and the fudging of arguments have made the choice more difficult for many voters," he said.
While applauding the Albanese government for committing to constitutional recognition of Australia's First People's, he argued a parliamentary process was set up too late. It came after the final wording had been introduced to parliament, by which time the Coalition had "closed the door, committing themselves to a no vote."
"I think it was a bad process, mainly because there was no effort put into trying to develop a set of words by the parliament," Father Brennan said.
Now, people had a clear choice - to accept the wording, despite what he saw as shortcomings, and because they thought it was "high time" for First Nations to be constitutionally recognised. Alternatively, people could vote no because "they thought constitutional entitlements should be held 'in common with all Australians' or they were not convinced The Voice would work effectively."
"Regardless of the shortcomings of our Parliament and the amendment's imperfect wording, I will be voting 'yes,' and I say that unequivocally," he said.
"For me it's time to own and admit the imperfections, while still committing to 'yes.'
Sts Peter and Paul's parish council member and volunteer, Di Green, said the event was a fundraiser for the Cathedral's restoration. The function will also celebrate the Feast of Sts Peter and Paul on June 29. Bookings have closed for the event.
Mrs Green said from her discussions, people were undecided about their vote in the referendum.
"It will be an interesting watch," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.