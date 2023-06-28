Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Saint Saviour's Cathedral and Performing Arts Centre scoop architecture awards

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn's heritage has cleaned up at this year's national architecture awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.