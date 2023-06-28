Goulburn's heritage has cleaned up at this year's national architecture awards.
Saint Saviour's Cathedral's restoration and the Performing Arts Centre's design have taken out categories at the NSW Australian Institute of Architects 2023 awards.
The former claimed the heritage conservation category and the latter, the Blacket Prize for "achieving design excellence in a regional context." The awards were held at the Sydney Modern on Friday night.
Architect, Michael Fox and his firm have overseen the cathedral's ongoing restoration. Friday's honour was the project's first award.
"I think it's an award for the whole community because the (restoration) committee was terrific and it was great working with them," Mr Fox said.
"It's reward for 10 years' involvement with a beautiful cathedral...It's very satisfying to receive peer recognition."
The award recognised a "thoroughly researched conservation management plan," drainage work, stabilisation, roof repair and the Great Eastern Window's restoration.
"The architects have brought an extremely high level of experience and skill to this project," the judging panel stated.
"Engaging with exceptionally specialised conservation trades, has produced high quality conservation of stonework and stained glass - altogether a vastly specialised knowledge base within the accumulated team. This project is truly an ongoing labour of love, and the jury were impressed by the commitment shown to date."
Mr Fox said the Cathedral engaged him in 2010 and he spent five years working on the conservation management plan. Work was then prioritised, starting with drainage and then the roof.
Then, last November, the team tackled the Great Eastern Window, designed in 1885 by London-based Heaton, Butler and Bayne. The window, on the Bourke Street frontage, depicts the story of Jesus' life and is dedicated to the memory of Goulburn pioneers, William and Elizabeth Bradley.
Mr Fox said there was significant cracking on the eastern side, necessitating repair and stabilisation. But once excavation started in November, 2022, he discovered partial foundational work completed in the 1930s and 1950s. This was effectively combined into one homogenous foundation.
Window glass was removed, repaired and cleaned, then reassembled. About $500,000 has been spent on the restoration since 2010, Mr Fox said. The overall project, including a spire, is worth $10 million.
Acting dean of Saint Saviour's, Canon Anne Wentzel, said the church community was thrilled with the award.
"It's absolutely wonderful and it's for work done over a long time. It's good that they (judges) realise this is an ongoing thing. Often awards are only given when a project is finished," she said.
Meantime, the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre took out the Blacket prize. The $18.95m work adaptively re-used the former town hall in Auburn Street.
Brewster Hjorth architects designed the additions for a 400-seat auditorium, fly tower and foyer with cafe and bar. Zauner Constructions completed the build in March, 2022.
"The design incorporates a thoughtful, well resolved and carefully detailed integration of the original Town Hall buildings," judges stated.
"It provides the main public spaces with a new and efficiently designed contemporary theatre located behind the heritage buildings. It also provides familiarity for residents with an accessible, vibrant and functional modern facility in the heart of the city, combined with an efficient cost/value outcome.
"The complex is comprehensively planned to address functional and technical, heritage, sustainability and budgetary requirements. The planning allows for good access to the facilities from a range of main street and side laneway locations, providing a visible and interactive positive addition to the main street of Goulburn.
"The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre is a worthy recipient of the Blacket Prize as it demonstrates an innovative and sensitive architectural solution. It contributes to the streetscape of the main street, providing an accessible key public facility in Goulburn."
Judges also praised the centre's imaginative artwork and the project's success in providing jobs and creating opportunity for people to "experience the magic of theatre."
Brewster Hjorth was contacted for comment.
The honour continues a run of success. Last year, GPAC was highly commended at the Local Government Excellence Awards, in the asset and infrastructure category for projects over $1.5 million.
