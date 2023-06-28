Goulburn has beaten off competition and won the right to host a major water conference next year.
The Local Government NSW (LGNSW) Water Management Conference is expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the state.
The event will be held from Monday September 9 to 11, 2024 at the Veolia Arena and Grace Millsom Centre at the Goulburn Recreation Area.
A LGNSW spokesperson said the forum would showcase the latest technical innovations and allow delegates to share "best practice in water governance and management."
Councils and stakeholders will hear from researchers, practitioners and industry experts on practical solutions to water and sewerage treatment.
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor, Peter Walker, said the council lodged an expression of interest to host the conference.
He told The Post it was an opportunity to showcase Goulburn's improvements to its sewage treatment plant and establishment of the re-use scheme. The latter will irrigate the city's parks and sporting fields through a series of pipes.
"The way we are growing, we need to keep an eye on our infrastructure," he said.
"With the change in government we also have to reprogram our systems to ensure we continue to secure grants."
He also cited Marulan's growth and council efforts to improve water and sewage treatment plants.
Cr Walker argued that Goulburn was "one of the most protected regions in Australia for water." But with completion of the 81km Highland Source Project from Wingecarribee Reservoir Goulburn, "water security was assured."
LGNSW president, Darriea Turley AM, said water continued to be one of the sector's most important areas of advocacy.
"I want to congratulate Goulburn Mulwaree Council on winning the right to host next year's event," she said.
"Next year's conference will be a critical forum as we continue to discuss and develop state of the art water policy within the local government sector.
"The recent La Nina period and extensive flooding of the past two years in NSW are now likely to be followed by an El Nino period with the possibility of droughts around the corner.
"And conferences like ours ensure we don't forget about drought during an extended wet period."
She said the people of Goulburn knew only too well the critical importance of a reliable water supply, with a history of water shortages until the 2011 opening of the Highland Source pipeline.
