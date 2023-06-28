Goulburn Post
Goulburn wins right to host Local Government NSW water conference

Updated June 28 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:00pm
Pejar Dam's 9000 megalitre storage is a major part of Goulburn's water network. Goulburn Mulwaree Council will host the 2024 Local Government NSW Water Management Conference. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn has beaten off competition and won the right to host a major water conference next year.

Local News

