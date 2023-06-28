CEO sleepout takes on cold Canberra night, raises $780,000

More than 130 business and community leaders have faced a cold Canberra night to more than $780,000 for the Vinnies Canberra-Goulburn as part of the CEO Sleepout on June 22.
The National Art Museum of Australia was adorned in signs spelling out 'home' in 100 different languages with leaders volunteering to sleep rough and raise funds for people who don't have a safe place to call home.
The funds raised will be used to support the delivery of Vinnies specialist homelessness services and to provide emergency assistance with rent, food, medical and fuel bills to many at risk of homelessness.
"We thank the generosity and solidarity of our participants, community, and sponsors for helping raise these much-needed funds," Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn CEO, Lucy Hohnen said.
"There is a real crisis out there and we need each dollar raised to help those experiencing the toughest of times."
Many also slept in their cars, couches, or offices across the region and participated virtually via live stream.
"On top of the people we have always supported, we are now supporting a new cohort, those with jobs and in some cases mortgages who simply can't make ends meet. We are seeing a steep upward trajectory in the number of people coming to Vinnies for help," Ms Hohnen said.
Scouts NSW chief commissioner Neville Tomkins headed up the fundraising leaderboard, followed by ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.
The top fundraising team were the group from Canberra Toyota.
Volunteers didn't have to face the worst of the winter conditions with overnight temperatures dropping to six degrees for the sleepout.
Ms Hohnen said a cross-section of the Canberra-Goulburn community was represented with first responders, cafe owners, community groups, government departments and members of the media taking part.
Apart from raising funds by sleeping rough, participants got a chance to listen to the real-life stories of people who experienced homelessness and participated in an activity called 'Crisis of the Australian Dream' organised by Vinnies front-line services teams to bring home the reality of tough choices people make every night to survive.
"Lastly, a big thank you to National Museum of Australia for hosting Vinnies CEO Sleepout for the 4th time.", Ms Hohnen said.
It's not too late to donate to one's favourite community and business leader, fundraising will continue until 31 July 2023, visit https://www.ceosleepout.org.au/event/act
