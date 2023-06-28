Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

CEO sleepout takes on cold Canberra night, raises $780,000

Updated June 29 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The business and community leaders who slept rough on June 22 in Canberra, raising $780,000 for Vinnies' homelessness programs. Picture supplied.
The business and community leaders who slept rough on June 22 in Canberra, raising $780,000 for Vinnies' homelessness programs. Picture supplied.

More than 130 business and community leaders have faced a cold Canberra night to more than $780,000 for the Vinnies Canberra-Goulburn as part of the CEO Sleepout on June 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.