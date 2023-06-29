Goulburn Post
Premier Chris Minns welcomes 97 new recruits in Goulburn Police Academy attestation

Updated June 29 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:49am
97 probationary constables lob their hats into the air as part of a graduating attestation ceremony at the Police Academy on June 23. Pictures supplied.
A class of 97 new probationary constables has joined the Police Force following an attestation parade at the Goulburn Police Academy on June 23.

