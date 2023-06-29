A class of 97 new probationary constables has joined the Police Force following an attestation parade at the Goulburn Police Academy on June 23.
NSW Premier Chris Minns was joined by Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley along with NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb oversaw the parade and welcomed the new recruits.
The Class of 358 are now deployed across NSW to complete their first year of on-the-job training.
Premier Minns welcomed the new probationary constables to the NSW Police Force and thanked them for the important work they will be doing protecting and serving the public.
"It is a privilege to stand with the 97 probationary constables here today, as they begin the next chapter of their policing career," Mr Minns said.
"There will be opportunities to develop new skills, to learn from experienced officers in this new workplace, and engage with the community.
"The skills and knowledge you have gained during your training has prepared you to become an integral member of a modern, world-class police force and the best force in Australia."
Police Minister Catley said the attestation marked a growing of the NSW Police family.
"These recruits are now part of a family, a team which works together and supports each other to best protect and serve the community," she said.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM said each of the attesting constables will have an integral part to play in keeping the NSW community safe.
"Today marks a very special day for every member of Class 358," Commissioner Webb said.
"There is something special about an individual who wants to join the police and make it their career.
"We are much more than a law enforcement agency. We are a police family, we are a crime prevention agency and a community engagement agency," she said.
Commissioner Webb also celebrated the lengthy career of Chief Inspector Peter Forbutt with a final salute as he marched off the parade ground wrapping up 40 years of service.
"Chief Inspector Forbutt has led a distinguished and exceptional career of more than four decades, and I pay tribute to his dedication to the Force," commissioner Webb said.
"I pass my sincere thanks and all the very best in his retirement."
While many recruits are Australian-born, this year the graduating cohort is also made up of students from diverse backgrounds including Egypt, England, India, New Zealand, Iraq, Pakistan, South Africa, Congo, China and South Korea. Five recruits are First Nations.
Of the 97 recruits, 72 are men and 25 are women.
Seven recruits received awards for outstanding academic, physical, marksmanship and practical policing achievements.
Most of the graduates are headed to the city as part of the metropolitan regions, while one of the recruits will serve locally as part of the Hume PD.
