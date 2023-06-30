" The council has enjoyed a positive and collaborative relationship with ANE since they took on the management of the Australian Blues Music Festival. (They) have had a difficult time with the festival due to issues associated with bushfire smoke, COVID cancellations and major storm events, yet despite this, they see the possibilities and opportunities and are committed to delivering the final year of the five-year festival agreement. Council's marketing and events staff look forward to working with them to deliver another successful festival in 2024."

