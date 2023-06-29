Mayor Peter Walker says it's vital that the Goulburn TAFE campus caters to the area's employment needs.
He took up the matter with Minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education, Tim Crakanthorp, at a meeting last week.
During the Canberra Joint Organisation of Councils (CJOC) meeting on June 22 and 23, he took advantage of a ministerial roundtable to press the issue.
Cr Walker said he had asked Mr Crakanthorp during the state election campaign to prioritise TAFE courses at the Goulburn campus that were relevant to the area's needs.
"We need diesel mechanics, welders, boilermakers and a lot of trades related training," he said.
"We have all these quarries supplying road base and material for Sydney's construction market, but they can't get workers.
He pointed out that many apprentices had to travel to Wollongong or elsewhere to complete their studies.
Cr Walker said Mr Crakanthorp was receptive to the idea and asked the council to formulate a proposal.
"We will put together a proposal to reactivate (Goulburn) TAFE in those trades," he said.
The council will include letters of support from local business.
In early June, the state government announced $710 million for 556 approved providers to deliver subsidised training in areas that addressed NSW' skills needs. About two-thirds of this was allocated to TAFE.
At the time, Mr Crakanthorp said more training would be made available for "emerging industries" like wind power generation and automotive electric vehicle technology, as well as nursing and aged care.
"In a skills crisis, it is important that we create a workforce that meets the evolving needs of industries in NSW," the minister said.
The government has also commissioned a comprehensive review of the vocational educational sector. It will examine "the full impact of cuts to TAFE and establish a path forward."
Meantime, Cr Walker also caught up with regional transport minister, Jenny Aitchison, at the CJOC meeting. He said he secured a guarantee that road funding promised by Labor for Goulburn during the election campaign was still on the table. This included $3m for Currawang Road and $2.95m for other 'urgent' road priorities, which the council could identify.
The representations followed a recent council meeting on June 20 at which councillors decided to advocate to government on six priority areas. These were:
An advocacy working party, comprising the mayor and Crs Bob Kirk and Jason Shepherd and CEO Aaron Johansson or nominated directors. The group can also enlist external expertise if needed.
