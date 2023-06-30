An issue with his motorcycles cost Paul Parlett a possible spot on the podium at the Winton Raceway recently.
The Goulburn resident took part in Historic Winton in Victoria on May 27-28 and said machine problems kept him busy all weekend.
"The Yamaha TZ 350 was running really well until an overheating issue caused the head gasket to leak," Parlett said.
"As a result, it put me out of the final race and a possible podium finish which was really disappointing, especially after having such a great result in Sydney the weekend prior."
Parlett was also having his first race on his 1962 Norton ESO, but that too, had problems.
"I didn't qualify the greatest but in race one, I managed to pass several of the field in the first corner, rode well and managed to make up several places by the end," he said.
"Race two was even better, but unfortunately, the bike started to misfire in race three which was a concern and caused a DNF.
"After some engine inspection by my father, we decided it was better not to continue."
Despite the unfortunate events, Parlett was still grateful for his involvement in the 46th annual event.
"Having the opportunity to share the track with greats of the sport was an amazing feeling," he said.
The legends he referred to was the world famous John Bowe who rode his Mustang touring car and Beau Beaton who rode in one of the most iconic motorcycles in the world, the Irving Vincent.
The event is run each year and is one of the biggest weekends for pre 1985 race cars and bikes in the country, with riders entry capped at 100 riders and over 200 rare classic cars.
There is now a break in racing, so Parlett will have a break to focus on preparation for the Superbike Masters later in the year.
It will also allow his team to get some track time at the Sydney Motor Sports Park to test and prepare several of the bikes for some racing later this year.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
