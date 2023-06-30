Goulburn Post
Dennis Thorne appears in Goulburn court over $210,000 cash find in car

Man pleads guilty to transporting more than $200,000 cash in vehicle
A solicitor has told a Goulburn court his client was not aware he was carrying more than $200,000 in his car when police pulled him over.

