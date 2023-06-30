As an ex-detective, Rod Roberts is used to keeping order.
The Goulburn man had even more practise over the past two years as assistant president in the NSW Upper House. Now the One Nation Legislative Council member has been appointed deputy president, a step up from his previous role.
He was elected unopposed and unanimously on May 9, which happened to coincide with his birthday.
"I'm very pleased and quite chuffed," Mr Roberts said.
"I'm also honoured and humbled. It's a prestigious and sought after role. NSW is the oldest parliament in Australia and next year we'll be hosting a royal visit. I'll be actively involved in that."
Mr Roberts was elected a One Nation MLC in 2019.
His new role is to keep order in the Chamber, ensure smooth functioning, enact protocol, serve as a diplomatic liaison for NSW and fulfil other duties.
Mr Roberts holds the same powers as the president, Ben Franklin. But when bills are examined, the president must leave the Chamber. As deputy president, Mr Roberts is also chair of all committees and negotiates bills through the Upper House. Nevertheless, he retains his voting rights.
In his diplomatic function, he will represent the NSW Parliament during the Japanese ambassador's visit and in July, attend Bastille Day celebrations at the French ambassador's invitation.
On Saturday, July 1, he joins a seven-day delegation to the Solomon Islands. They will see firsthand where Australian aid is being spent and discuss ways to stimulate tourism. It is Mr Roberts' second trip to The Solomons in a quest to establish good relations with NSW and exchange skills and knowledge.
He said the last four years had been a "steep learning curve" in parliament.
"I like to think I found my feet early on and had constructive input. At the end of the day it's an honour and a privilege to represent the people of NSW and it shouldn't be taken lightly. People elect you to represent them and to ensure the laws you pass are sound and for their betterment," he said.
Mr Roberts described it as an onerous role that took him away from home for half his time. But he said he was not complaining and was aware of the commitment when he entered politics.
On his election as deputy president, the One Nation MLC said he was grateful for the opportunity.
"People tell me it was a reflection of what I did as assistant president," he said.
"They get quite feisty at times and you have to be firm but fair to control the Chamber. People say my background as a police officer helps."
Mr Roberts will hold the role until March, 2027.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
