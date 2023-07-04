Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Acknowledge NAIDOC week and develop new skills these school holidays

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learn more about orchestra these school holidays. Image by Pexels.
Learn more about orchestra these school holidays. Image by Pexels.

Orchestra winter holidays workshop

Orchestra developing skills on offer

If you're between the ages of 12 and 24 and have an interest in all things orchestra, this is the course for you. Nicole Hammill shares her knowledge on developing your techniques when it comes to playing instruments. The program will be taking place from Wednesday, July 5 at The Hume Conservatorium. Phone 4821 8833.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.