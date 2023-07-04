If you're between the ages of 12 and 24 and have an interest in all things orchestra, this is the course for you. Nicole Hammill shares her knowledge on developing your techniques when it comes to playing instruments. The program will be taking place from Wednesday, July 5 at The Hume Conservatorium. Phone 4821 8833.
The Pejar LALC NAIDOC committee welcomes the community to a celebration at Belmore park in honour of NAIDOC week. A free barbecue, lollies, face painting station as well as local koori art and craft on display. The celebration will be taking place at Belmore Park on Saturday, July 8 from 10am. Phone 0411 219 296.
The PCYC Goulburn School Holiday program is up and running these school holidays. PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. The programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure we offer something for everyone! From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, the program has something for everyone. The program runs from Monday, July 3 until Monday, July 17 on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street between 8:30am and 5pm. Phone (02) 4822 2133
From roller skating discos to movie nights, anyone from the ages of 12 to 18 are welcome to enjoy their school holidays at the Goulburn Community Centre. Free lunches and events are all provided by Goulburn Youth Services. The events take place from Tuesday, July 4 until Friday, July 14. Phone 4823 2838.
The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre is hosting an invitational luncheon to honour Aboriginal Community Elders' for NAIDOC Week from 12pm. The event is supported by Pathways and the National Indigenous Australians Agency. Following the lunch, 'After the Apology' will be screened from 1pm. The event will be held at The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 5 from 12pm. Phone 0428 052 171.
Following a three year long break, the annual dinner for the yes vote returns. This year the distinguished speaker is Fr Frank Brennan SJ. Fr Brennan is an Australian Jesuit priest, human rights lawyer, author and academic. An officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for services to Aboriginal Australians, particularly as an advocate in the areas of law, social justice and reconciliation, he was the recipient of the Migration Institute of Australia's 2013 Distinguished Service to Immigration Award and of the 2015 Eureka Democracy Award in recognition of his endeavours which have contributed to strengthening democratic traditions in Australia. Everyone is warmly welcome to hear his views on the historic referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The event will be taking place on Friday, July 7 from 6pm at the Goulburn Workers club. Phone 0403 631 797.
Located on Montague Street just opposite Belmore Park, there is something for everyone at the Goulburn Rotary Markets. From candles, to flowers, to food. All proceeds go directly to Rotary charity and projects.The markets take place on Saturday, July 8 from 8:30am. Phone 0417 667 045.
