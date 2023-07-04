Following a three year long break, the annual dinner for the yes vote returns. This year the distinguished speaker is Fr Frank Brennan SJ. Fr Brennan is an Australian Jesuit priest, human rights lawyer, author and academic. An officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for services to Aboriginal Australians, particularly as an advocate in the areas of law, social justice and reconciliation, he was the recipient of the Migration Institute of Australia's 2013 Distinguished Service to Immigration Award and of the 2015 Eureka Democracy Award in recognition of his endeavours which have contributed to strengthening democratic traditions in Australia. Everyone is warmly welcome to hear his views on the historic referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The event will be taking place on Friday, July 7 from 6pm at the Goulburn Workers club. Phone 0403 631 797.

