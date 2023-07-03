There's more to life than footy and that was definitely the case when the Goulburn Swans took on an undermanned Eastlake Demons side at Goodhew Park on Saturday, July 1.
It was a dominant four quarter display from the home side in their 20.20 (140) - 3.7 (25) win, but raising funds and awareness for ovarian cancer was the most important thing on the day.
This year, Ovarian Cancer Round was split into two.
There was a barbecue and bake sale following the match and seven days later, the Swans will be auctioning off their guernseys made specifically for the round at the Astor Hotel from 6pm.
The round meant a lot former player Andrew Clark who lost his mother to the disease a few years ago.
"The round is special to me because my mum was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015 and passed away in 2018," Clark said.
"It's a sentimental day and the way the club organised everything was fabulous."
The auction brought in over $20,000 last year, but Clark set a target of $10,000 this time.
On the match itself, the Swans gave a player to the opposition to make it 16-a-side.
Player co-coach Vaughan Winnel, who was also best on ground, said having fewer people on the field meant there was a lot more running.
He also said his side struggled to get clean possession because it was such a big ground.
The other player co-coach James Armstrong, who is having a few health issues at the moment, said the players loved playing at Goodhew Park.
"The size of this ground is a lot bigger than others in the competition," he said.
"I think we're a really fast and fit team, so whenever we can get space, we beat most of the teams in the competition."
With a month to go until finals, Armstrong is optimistic about the rest of the season.
"I think we're starting to click really well as a team and if we keep everybody fit and healthy and keep improving on the same trajectory we're on, we're going to be very dangerous in finals," Armstrong said.
"I don't think anybody will want to play us because we can knock any team off."
Their final month of the home and away season begins with a match against the Tuggeranong Football Club at Kambah from midday on Saturday, July 8.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
