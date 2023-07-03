Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn and Marulan Police Station officers given boost in battle with cancer

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:48am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police do a great job serving the community, but it was their turn to receive the love in a recent charity event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.