Police do a great job serving the community, but it was their turn to receive the love in a recent charity event.
Marulan Police Station's senior constable Kim Finch and Goulburn Police Station's general administrative support officer Vanessa Kelly have been receiving treatment for cancer, but were given something to smile about on Saturday, July 1.
The Pink and Black Charity Shave and Auction Night at Veolia Arena not only raised awareness for both breast cancer and melanoma, but also raised funds to ease the financial burden associated with battling the diseases.
"The night is about helping out two policewomen who do a lot for the Marulan and Goulburn community," organiser sergeant Mitch Cornfield said.
Finch is on sick leave as she fights Stage 3 Metastatic Breast Cancer and will undergo chemotherapy, with radiation therapy to follow.
The 37-year-old, who encompasses what community policing is all about, wanted people to know the importance of early detection.
"Make sure you check yourself early to give yourself the best opportunity to prevent or cure the disease," Finch said.
Kelly was recently diagnosed with a Metastatic Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her stomach, lung, chest and brain.
As a result, she now faces a long battle involving numerous immunotherapy treatments, scans, monitoring and travel to and from the Melanoma Institute in Sydney.
Kelly, who feels positive moving forward, is still able to work at the moment, but will soon take time off for treatment.
"I'm glad I can work for now because it is a good diversion for me and helps me keep a routine," she said.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
