Sarbjeet Sain is a refugee living her best life in Goulburn, but it wasn't easy at the start.
"It was a very difficult time for us as a family when we moved here because we didn't know anyone," she said.
"It's hard for someone to move to a different country with a different culture, but if you get support from the right people, it makes it easier.
Luckily for her, she received plenty of support from the Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC).
"The manager Heni Pearson was always there for us when we needed her and she came to our house as well."
People like Ms Sain is the reason Refugee Week exists and a celebration, hosted by the GMC, was held at the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, June 30 to show compassion and acknowledge the resilience that made up parts of the wider community.
Another refugee, who wanted to remain anonymous, also wanted to share her experiences to the community.
"Moving to a new country is never an easy task and my family faced numerous challenges upon our arrival," the person said.
"Among all the excitement and anticipation, we encountered unexpected visa issues that cast a shadow over our dreams of settling in this beautiful community.
"However, just when we thought we were alone in this struggle, the GMC entered our lives and provided a ray of hope."
"Their dedication to assisting immigrants and their families is unparalleled.
"From the moment we stepped through their doors, we were met with warmth, understanding, and a genuine desire to help."
The theme for Refugee Week this year was finding freedom and what it meant to be free.
Being free includes living without the fear of war, having one's basic human rights upheld and living in equality and without the fear of persecution.
