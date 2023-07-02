Goulburn Post
Football NSW Country Cup tournament is back in Goulburn

Updated July 3 2023 - 2:27am, first published July 2 2023 - 4:00pm
The annual Football NSW Country Cup tournament is coming to town. File picture.
The annual Football NSW Country Cup tournament is coming to town. File picture.

The annual Football NSW Country Cup tournament will be held from Friday to Sunday, July 7-9 and this year, the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) will host the boys u13 and 14 age groups at Cookbundoon.

