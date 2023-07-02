The annual Football NSW Country Cup tournament will be held from Friday to Sunday, July 7-9 and this year, the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) will host the boys u13 and 14 age groups at Cookbundoon.
The Country Cup is an event conducted by Football NSW for country representative teams and gives players the opportunity to compete against teams outside of their branch and experience tournament football at a state level.
The tournament is expected to draw approximately 150 players, along with their families and team officials.
Visiting teams will come from Albury Wodonga, Griffith, Eurobodalla, Dubbo and Districts and the Mudgee and Gulgong District.
With many of the visiting teams expected to stay within the region over the weekend, it is estimated that the tournament will bring over $270,000 in economic benefit to the area.
As this is just the second time Goulburn will host a Country Cup tournament, the STFA is looking forward to another successful weekend after the positive feedback received last year.
STFA Competition administrator Jason Broadbent said the association was very excited to be hosting the Country Cup again for the second year running.
"It's great for the game locally and a wonderful chance to continue showcasing our great new facility to Country NSW teams and Football NSW representatives," he said.
"Both our teams have strong chances to challenge for the cup, with our 13 boys coming off a recent Branch Championships victory, going through undefeated."
"We are thankful to Goulburn Mulwaree Council for all their support, and to Football NSW for bringing this event to Cookbundoon."
Over the weekend, there will be several divisions played at other venues within NSW including the Riverina and the Southern and Western Branches.
The u12 boys will play at Tathra, the u15 and 16 boys at Griffith and the u12, 14 and 16 girls at Forbes.
