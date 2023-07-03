It follows a fire that destroyed a substantial brick home on Golspie Road, Laggan on Monday, June 19. Friends have been rallying for owners, Richard and Robin Wirth, who lost almost everything in the blaze. A GoFundMe page has raised $10,455 towards a $50,000 goal. The appeal's initiator, Maureen Bates, hopes to raise more, given "under-insurance on the house."