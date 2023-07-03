A second house in the Goulburn district has been destroyed by fire within the space of two weeks.
RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue responded at 10.20pm Sunday, July 2 to a triple zero call reporting that a property was alight on Silversteam Road, Lower Boro, about 18km east of Tarago.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said Windellama and Tarago brigades initially responded, with assistance from NSW Fire and Rescue, police and ambulance.
"Upon arrival, crews confirmed the structure was fully involved, with two to three buildings alight," he said.
A bush property in which people were living and two sheds were engulfed.
Taylors Creek and Bungonia RFS brigades were called to assist and it took all 27 firefighters onsite three hours to bring the blaze under control.
Mr Butler said water was an initial challenge but this additional resources addressed this. Crews later cooled the sheds' contents.
ALSO READ:
NSW Ambulance media confirmed paramedics assessed a woman in her twenties and a man in his fifties for smoke inhalation. Both were residents and were home at the time the fire started. They were taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for further assessment.
The cause is under investigation.
It follows a fire that destroyed a substantial brick home on Golspie Road, Laggan on Monday, June 19. Friends have been rallying for owners, Richard and Robin Wirth, who lost almost everything in the blaze. A GoFundMe page has raised $10,455 towards a $50,000 goal. The appeal's initiator, Maureen Bates, hopes to raise more, given "under-insurance on the house."
Mrs Wirth confirmed the fire was caused by a faulty air-conditioner in the roof.
While not speaking specifically about the two property fires, Mr Butler said working smoke alarms in houses "saved lives."
"People need to ensure their working. We also advise people not to sleep with heated wheat bags because they can ignite. Heaters should also be kept one metre away from furniture and other items," Mr Butler said.
Residents should also ensure power boards are not overloaded.
In other RFS news, crews were called to a pile burn at Binghams Lane, Tallong, just after 8am Monday, July 3. Mr Butler said three piles were alight and the property owner was issued with caution for not notifying the RFS or neighbours 24 hours prior to the burn-off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.