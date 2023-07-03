Goulburn will become the centre of attention when the Australia-wide Legacy centenary torch relay comes to the city in July.
Some 24 Goulburn Legacy and community members will participate in the event, which marks 100 years since the charitable organisation's establishment.
Legacy was formed to support families of veterans, including those who lost loved ones in war. It provides emotional, social and financial support.
Goulburn Legacy vice-president, Greg Seaman and wife, Ellen, also a board member, are two of some 24 walkers participating in the Goulburn leg on July 27.
Mr Seaman said the relay was a great event for Goulburn.
"We hope people get out and have a look because we want to publicise what Legacy does. It's a chance for people to show their appreciation."
Mr Seaman, from Crookwell, has served on the Goulburn Legacy board for 15 of the 22 years since he joined. He was president in 2013-15.
This year the branch celebrates 70 years, another reason for celebration.
The relay, presented by Defence Health, started in Pozieres, France, on Anzac Day and travelled to Menin Gate in Belgium and then to London where King Charles watched torchbearers light the flame at Buckingham Palace. It arrived in Western Australia in May, made its way to Queensland and NSW. Goulburn is one of 23 NSW stops on the total 50,000km journey over six months.
In Goulburn, the community is invited to a welcoming ceremony at 10.30am on Thursday, July 27 at the Big Merino. This includes a welcome to country and a short speech by Mr Seaman who will cut the ribbon and walk the relay's first leg.
The relay itself takes in Hume and Cowper Streets, down Clinton Street, along Auburn and Lagoon Streets where it passes Legacy Lodge, travels along Sloane Street to Belmore Park.
The noon community ceremony in the park includes lighting of the cauldron and speeches by Legacy president, Don Pennay and Mayor Peter Walker. Cr Walker and Legacy widow, Kathie Cosgrove will also unveil a commemorative plaque. There will also be a wreath laying ceremony.
Cr Walker said he was honoured the city was part of the event.
"With great pride, Goulburn is able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with communities nationwide to commemorate our veterans and the work Legacy does to support their families," he said in a statement.
A reception for invited guests follow at 1pm at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. It will include addresses by Mr Pennay, Legacy Australia chairman, Eric Easterbrook, and Kane Hall from Defence Health.
Goulburn Legatees and former wards, Bill Curry and Ellen Seaman will also speak about the role the organisation played in their lives. Both are walking relay legs.
Mrs Seaman, originally from Bigga, was just two when her father, Christian Wella died. In World War Two, he served in the Middle East and then New Guinea, where he was killed. He left behind a wife and two daughters.
"Legacy paid for my schooling and my accommodation at Saint Margaret's hostel in Goulburn," she said.
Following school, her legatee, who was the Bigga's postmaster, organised for her to sit the telephony exam. Mrs Seaman worked as a telephonist in Crookwell before marrying husband, Greg.
She joined Goulburn Legacy in 2011 as a way of "giving back."
Today, Goulburn Legacy looks after 110 widows and provides accommodation for some at Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street. It also holds regular social functions for the widows and fundraises in the community to support its activities.
