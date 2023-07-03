Also this week, the film After the Apology will be screened at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 6.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday, July 4. The documentary follows four grandmothers as they find each other and start a national movement to place extended families to address the rising number of Aboriginal children in out-of-home-care. The film is directed by Larissa Behrendt. More details are available at gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au