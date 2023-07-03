The sound of singing and delighted children rang out from the Goulburn library on Sunday as NAIDOC Week kicked off.
Muffy Hedges and Alf Walker also regaled children with indigenous stories, while library staff ran art and craft sessions as part of 'family day.'
NAIODOC Week, carrying the theme 'For Our Elders,' celebrates and recognises the achievements of Australia's First Nations people.
Mr Walker, a Wiradjuri and Yuin man, started the afternoon with a smoking ceremony, telling children its role in welcoming people but also ridding bad 'juju.'
Inside, they sang and acted out songs in the Wiradjuri language and heard stories about the platypus and how the blue-tongue lizard came to have a blue tongue.
"Then we did some dancing, which they loved. It's a wonderful time," Mr Walker said.
The former Goulburn Mulwaree deputy mayor and current cultural awareness facilitator put his singing and acting skills to good use during the two-hour session. It was open to everyone.
He said it was important for children to also celebrate the week and the indigenous culture.
"One thing I always said and was taught was that as Australian citizens, our Aboriginal history identifies us," he said.
"...The oldest living culture in the world comes from this place and it's important for all of us as Australians to recognise that. We share culture, language, songs and dance to continue the respect for culture and that part of our identity...NAIDOC Week is a lovely time of celebration."
Also this week, the film After the Apology will be screened at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 6.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday, July 4. The documentary follows four grandmothers as they find each other and start a national movement to place extended families to address the rising number of Aboriginal children in out-of-home-care. The film is directed by Larissa Behrendt. More details are available at gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au
On Wednesday, July 5, GPAC will host a 'Free Elders Lunch' at noon for Aboriginal elders in the community. After the Apology will re-screen in the afternoon.
On Saturday, July 8, the community is invited to NAIDOC in Belmore Park between 10am and 1.30pm. It will include a free barbecue, lollies, art and craft, face painting and an 'elders gazebo.' The event is coordinated by the Pejar Aboriginal Lands Council.
