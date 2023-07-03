Sheep Week is coming to Crookwell
The Australian Agricultural Centre is located in Crookwell and will be home to five days of activities for people active in the wool and sheep meat industries.
"The 5-day event, from August 28 to September 1, includes programs for new entrants to the workforce, or workers wanting to retrain or upskill, and is a celebration of the rural farming community," AAC chief executive officer Jo Marshall said.
There are programs like a wool handling course led by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), and an introduction to wool classing with the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX). An eBale workshop with AWEX featuring a demonstration of the digital traceability technology being implemented across the wool sector this July.
Other programs include an animal handling, nutrition and health program with South East Local Land Services (SELLS) and a sheep fencing demonstration with Waratah.
Guests will hear about financial management with Shine at Business, topics include budgeting, cash flow management, and an overview of other areas of finance including financial tips for shearers or wool handlers earning a high wage. Shine at Business will deliver a further session on farm succession planning.
There will be demonstrations and an opportunity to view a select number of stud animals from nearby stud farms.
The week will conclude with a Wool Ball at the Crookwell AP&H Society Showground pavilion. The evening features a fashion parade by Australian designer Iris and Wool acknowledging the natural beauty and benefits of wool.
"This week is a chance for people passionate about the industry to connect, and share their love for sheep," Ms Marshall said.
"Guests will hear about how to advance their professional skills, increase productivity, realise the potential of new technologies and better understand farm finances. As well as connect with the Southern Tablelands farming network," she said.
There are options for attendees to book their tickets across a range of prices, ranging from free money matters workshops to a four and a half day introductory wool handling course delivered by AWI for $395. The full program is available at australianagriculturalcentre.com.
