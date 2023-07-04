It might have been chilly outside but market stallholders at Saint Saviour's hall markets had a warm reception for shoppers on Saturday, July 1.
Acting Dean of Saint Saviour's Cathedral, Canon Anne Wentzel, and parishioner, Rob Davey, sizzled sausages on a barbecue and kept the hungry hordes fed.
The monthly markets have grown over the years and on Saturday, had everything from honey to cakes, knit wear, arts and crafts, books and coins for sale. Crookwell man. Wiley Reeves had just some of his vast coin collection on display. He said he'd been collecting coins all his life and used to travel to all the country shows. Now he does the market circuit.
Helen Strano's love of Goulburn was on display, amid her mixed stall which included plants. She has captured the city's landmarks and incorporated them into Goulburn postcards.
Daphne Watterson, who regularly volunteers her time, kept the crowd entertained with piano tunes.
Canon Wentzel said the parish-run markets started about six years ago with an average five stallholders. Now they regularly drew 20 to 22 stalls each month.
They are held on the first Saturday of the month at Saint Saviour's Hall, Bourke Street. People wishing to have a stall can contact the cathedral office on 4821 2206.
