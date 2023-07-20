Finding fairies around town during the Lilac City Festival could help fund life-changing medical research.
Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn has teamed up with the Festival this year and introduced the Lilac Fairy Hunt in an effort to have a bit of fun and fundraise.
"I'm going to start selling tickets for the event in August, I'm really thinking the approach we're taking is going to get kids excited to come and find a fairy," Cystic Fibrosis spokeswoman Vanessa Shipway said.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that affects more than 70,000 people worldwide.
There is no cure for the disease but Ms Shipway is hoping that the money raised will assist with research into the condition.
"Without donations, the research can't be funded."
The Lilac Fairy Hunt will be running from Monday, September 25 to Wednesday, October 13.
The fairies themselves are being created locally and will be placed in 40 local businesses within the Goulburn Mulwaree region for the participants to go find.
Ms Shipway has been working as the social media advisor and spokesperson for Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn for more than three years and said she is hoping that by selling tickets to the event, money can be raised to assist with funding for research into the disease.
Ms Shipway and her team will be selling tickets to the event at The Goulburn Information Centre from Tuesday, August 1.
The fairies themselves will be artworks created by primary and pre-school pupils.
Goulburn North Public School, Tirranna Public School, Goulburn Public School, Goulburn West and St Joseph's along with SDN Lady Mckell, Goulburn Academy of Early Learning and Goodstart early learning will create the fairies.
Gill Waminda Aged Care, and Goulburn Mulwaree Library are also throwing their support behind the project.
President of Lilac City Festival, Carol James says that this year, they are happily taking any entrants to be crowned the Lilac Queen or even King.
"It's the year of the king so if any guys are interested in raising money they are more than welcome to approach us," Ms James said.
Everyone looking to get involved in the event are encouraged to email Ms James at goulburnlilaccityfestival@gmail.com or through her mobile on 0448 211 839.
