Garoorigang and a section of Braidwood road will be shut off to the public from Monday, July 3.
The closures will be taking place between 7am and 5pm due to drainage works.
The jobs are set to be finished within the next four weeks, weather permitting.
Council appreciates the patience of the community during this time and any further questions can be answered by contracts and civil works coordinator Amrit Singh on 4823 4536.
