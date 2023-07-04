Goulburn Post
Work begins on Goulburn's first community-owned solar farm

By Louise Thrower
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Community Energy for Goulburn (CE4G) members, Peter Fraser and Ed Suttle, are lauding the start of construction on the 1.4 megawatt Goulburn solar farm off Sydney Road. Picture supplied.
Machinery is going to work on a site that will become Goulburn's first community-owned solar farm.

