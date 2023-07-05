Goulburn Post
Lindner Socks victorious at the Australian Business Awards

Updated July 6 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00am
Lucy, Andrew and Gisela Lindner at their Crookwell store. Photo supplied.
Lindner Quality Socks of Crookwell has claimed two prizes at the 2023 Spend With Us Australian Business awards.

