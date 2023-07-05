Lindner Quality Socks of Crookwell has claimed two prizes at the 2023 Spend With Us Australian Business awards.
The sock manufacturers walked away with the Australian Made Small Business Excellence Award as well as the Excellence In E-Commerce Award.
The family-run business has been providing the community with socks and knitwear for more than 100 years.
Andrew Lindner is the 10th generation owner of the company.
Mr Lindner says that the award is a great way to recognise the work his team has put in over the years., while also acknowledging some fierce competition.
"It just goes to show that hard work really does pay off sometimes," Mr Lindner said.
"It was amazing to be surrounded by so many incredible businesses."
Other finalists of the night included Rubywood Laundry Whiffs from Taralga, which was named the winner of the Australian Indigenous Business of the Year Award and the Overcoming The Odds Award.
Andrew and his team took to social media to thank Jenn and Sarah from the Spend With Us team for organising the awards.
"We are so grateful to Jenn, Sarah and entire Spend With Us team for coordinating the awards, which were a wonderful celebration of the talents, strength, and resilience of rural and regional businesses."
The team also credited the keynote speakers of the event from Epic Small Businesses with Andrew Griffiths and Uppy for their words of wisdom along with the sponsors and judges of the event.
Mr Lindner and his family concluded their social media post by thanking their team for their efforts.
"And last, but certainly not least, we have to give a huge thank you to our incredible team. These awards would not have been possible without you, and we are so incredibly grateful for all that you do. Thank you legends"
Mr Lindner's great- grandfather Max Lindner started the company in 1921 in Germany, at the time known as Lindner Stumpf Fabrik factory.
More than 60 years down the track, Mr Lindner's parents, Wilfred and Gisela opened their store store in Goulburn.
The company later relocated to Crookwell.
The business is no stranger to getting recognition for their hard work over the years.
In 2022 through Andrew's leadership, the company received the Australian Made Small Business Excellence category at the Australian Rural Business Awards.
The store is located at 6 Goulburn Street in Crookwell and is open Monday to Saturday.
