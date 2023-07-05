Teaching life skills to those who struggle to find work is the main goal for Brewin Beanz on Clinton Street.
Elite care and services provides support for those with a disability and is owned by mother and daughter Michelle and Sharni Pompri.
Now, the duo are utilising their kitchen space on 1/31 Clinton Street to give their clients the opportunity to work for them and enhance their life skills.
The cafe, Brewin Beanz, officially opened the doors to the public on Tuesday, June 14
On Wednesday, July 5, the opening was celebrated.
Daughter Sharni says that the first few days have been busy, but the pair and their team are excited by the future now they're established.
"It's been a hectic few days since we opened but it feels very cool to finally have everything up and running," Ms Pompri said.
The cafe is managed by Shai Cahlhoub who got involved with the business after collaborating with Michelle and Sharni in the past.
Ms Cahlhoub says that the main idea behind the business is providing the clients of the company with the opportunity to develop basic life skills.
"We want to give them the opportunity to learn things that other people might take for granted, from cooking to cleaning to taking out the garbage," Ms Cahlhoub said.
The disability service prides itself on providing support to maximise their client's independence regardless of any mental or physicals disabilities they might be dealing with.
Employee Zoe has received assistance from the company and is excited to now be working with them, assisting with the business.
"I don't know what I would do without Elite, they have given me the opportunity to work alongside them and learn new skills," Zoe said.
The official grand opening included coverage by radio station Eagle FM, face painting by rainbow faces, half price coffees as well as balloon animals.
Ms Cahloub says that going forward she is hoping the cafe will provide not only employment for the company's clients but exceptional coffee and sweet and savoury treats.
"I used to have my own grazing business so I have kind of incorporated that when I took over as manager."
The cafe is open seven days a week between 7am and 4.30pm.
