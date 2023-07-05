Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car fire in Goulburn on Tuesday night.
RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to Rex Street, Bradfordville shortly after 11pm to reports of a blaze.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said a Mazda CX-5 was fully involved when crews arrived. Firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze soon after.
Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen from outside a View Street home on Monday night. It was set alight in a reserve off Rex Street. Neighbours reported hearing an explosion.
They declined comment on whether there had been an upsurge in vehicle thefts in recent weeks. Instead, they referred The Post to Bureau of Crime Statistics data that did not give the most recent figures.
However they confirmed that a Hyundai Santa Fe reported stolen from an Emmerson Street, West Goulburn home over the weekend had been recovered undamaged.
Meantime, inquiries are continuing into the theft of a Toyota utility from an Elizabeth Street, Crookwell residence on Monday.
The Rex Street car fire is one of several in recent months. On the evening of June 15, a Holden Colorado ute was set alight on Rifle Range Road. No one was inside the vehicle at the time and emergency services didn't find anyone nearby.
A nearby resident said the vehicle had been abandoned 10 days earlier, which he'd reported to police.
NSW Police advise people to 'park smarter' to reduce vehicle theft. Tips include removing ignition keys, locking doors and windows, removing documents and valuables each time people leave their cars, not hiding spare keys inside and engraving vehicle accessories with your licence number.
