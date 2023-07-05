Chiswick Street is set to be closed to all traffic between 8am and 5pm on Thursday, July 6.
Between Long Street and Hetherington Street will be closed, weather permitting for the duration of the day.
The closures come as a result of repairing defective asphalt pavement.
Council appreciates this can be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciates the understanding of the community during these works.
For further information regarding this closure please contact contractor, supervisor and inspection officer Chris Brassel on 4823 4561.
