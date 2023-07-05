Lilac Festival keen to crown 2023 royalty

The annual Lilac City Festival is keen to find a new Queen to crown, or for the first time ever a King.
Festival president Carol James said this year could see a shake up with the festival also seeking men to vie for the crown.
"We're looking for anyone and everyone to join in and since it's the year of the king, why not potentially crown a Lilac King," Ms James said.
If a king is crowned, it will be the first time for the festival that has been running for more than 70 years.
Anyone who is interested and looking to sign up are able to pick their own charity and whoever raises the most amount of money will be crowned Lilac Queen or King for 2023.
Along with the title, the winner will receive a holiday to wherever they like to the value of $3000 and will be crowned by a very special surprise guest.
This year is also set to see a brand new mascot, Lila, the Lilac Bear.
"We are very excited for everyone to meet the latest addition to the family Lila."
In terms of raising money, Ms James says that the festival can offer mentoring and guidance when it comes to selecting a charity to support, as well as how to go about raising money.
"Every year we see people getting more creative with their approaches to raising money but we're finding the use of social media becoming increasingly effective," Ms James said.
2022 Lilac Queen Felicity Apps is also donating her time to the event and is assisting all potential future kings and queens with their fundraising.
She says that her time fundraising was a great way to get involved in the community.
"I wanted to get out there and set a good example for my kids and by the end of it they were helping me raise money themselves," Ms Apps said.
Local businesses are also being encouraged to get involved by donating any time they can spare to be part of the day.
All businesses and potential queens are encouraged to reach out to Ms James through email at goulburnlilaccityfestival@gmail.com or through her mobile on 0448 211 839.
