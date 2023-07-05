A teenager has been winched out of a national park near Tallong after falling while bushwalking.
Police Rescue, SES and ambulance remain at the Badgerys Lookout in the Bungonia National Park, east of Tallong.
A police media spokeswoman said a 14-year-old, whom NSW Ambulance confirmed as female, tripped and fell just after 3pm Wednesday while walking with her parents on the Badgerys Spur walking track. They were near the bottom of the track, which was a near one-hour walk from the car park, when the girl fell and hurt her ankle.
She was unable to walk. An ambulance media spokeswoman said Police Rescue officers and SES walked down to the family. A critical care paramedic was winched down to the area and treated the girl for an ankle injury.
She was winched out just after 5.30pm by the Toll helicopter to a clear zone on a private property. A road ambulance met the chopper.
The girl was in a stable condition but the severity of her injury was not known.
