Goulburn Dirty Reds record wins in men's and women's competition

By Chris Gordon
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 11:30am
The First Grade Men recorded a gutsy win. Picture by Pete Oliver.
After a forfeit from Royals last week and some losses prior to that, the Goulburn Women now have a run of three wins on the trot following their comfortable 31-15 win over Jindabyne Miss Piggies on Saturday, July 1.

