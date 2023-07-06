After a forfeit from Royals last week and some losses prior to that, the Goulburn Women now have a run of three wins on the trot following their comfortable 31-15 win over Jindabyne Miss Piggies on Saturday, July 1.
The club's leading try-scorer for this season, Chloe Waddell, extended her lead with a personal double with Josephine O'Brien also picking up a brace.
Waddell picked up three best and fairest points and Josephine O'Brien was named Players' Player.
The women have next weekend off and will next be back on deck when they take on the Uni North Owls on Saturday, July 15 at Poidevin Oval.
The First Grade Men were involved in one of the most enjoyable games this year, culminating in a 28-22 win over the Uni-Norths Owls.
The two teams went toe to toe and the most encouraging thing for Goulburn was that each time their opposition asked the question, they answered.
Uni-Norths had a try on the board within the first two minutes, but the lead changed hands throughout.
Goulburn first took the lead 26 minutes into the game, but it was short-lived as Uni-Norths opted for a penalty goal shot shortly afterwards in recognition of their respect for Goulburn's defence and the difficulty they were having in cracking it.
Ben Todkill then responded with a try just before half-time to give Goulburn the lead at the break.
Both sides scored tries in the second-half, but Goulburn's four-tries-to-three, coupled with Mikael Webber's four-from-four conversion attempts locked in the win.
Goulburn's discipline and composure continues to improve and a real strength of the side is the number of points of attack they contain.
