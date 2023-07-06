Taralga-based laundry crystal maker Rubywood Laundry Whiffs has received multiple awards at the Australian Rural Business Awards.
The business took out both the 2023 Indigenous Business of the Year as well as 2023 Overcoming the Odds categories recently.
Co- founder of the company April Dumbleton says the team is extremely excited to take out two of the five categories the group was nominated for.
"We are thrilled and so very excited that a small Indigenous Business in Taralga NSW is getting out and becoming a household name," Ms Dumbleton said.
In their time in business, Rubywood Laundry Whiffs has created a laundry product that replaces the fabric softener typically used in a wash cycle.
The original recipe initially came to light in 2014 but six years later after testing and modifying, the product was ready to sell to the public.
All products are hand mixed on the farm in Taralga.
Along with the two categories the group won, they left the event as finalists for the 2023 Australian Rural Micro Business of the Year, 2023 Australian Rural Australian Made Small Business and 2023 Australian Rural Innovation & Sustainability Small Business.
Ms Dumbleton says that the business prides itself on ensuring that all their products are safe for personal and pet use as well as septic systems.
"We have always been very conscious of what the whiffs are made with, as living with a septic system, we did not want to upset the healthy bacteria balances in the system."
Ms Dumbleton expressed her appreciation of the support Spend With has provided in the success of the business.
"Through support of Spend With Us and Buy From a Bush Business, our local community and word of mouth, Rubywood Laundry Whiffs can be found not only online but in stores across the community."
Ms Dumbleton said Rubywood was proud to based on Gundungurra Country.
"We here are a proud Dharug Family walking, living and working on Gundungurra Country and never in our wildest dreams did we expect to working with a product that the whole family loves and uses every day, a product that we believe in, a product that is affordable to everyone."
Their entire range of products can be purchased through their website.
