Taralga based Rubywood Laundry Whiffs wins prizes at Australian Rural Business Awards

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
Co- founder April Dumbleton and the large range of eco- friendly cleaning products. Image supplied.
Taralga-based laundry crystal maker Rubywood Laundry Whiffs has received multiple awards at the Australian Rural Business Awards.

