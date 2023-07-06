David Bourke has driven away from Toyota Goulburn in a brand new ute after winning The Lions Club's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Mr Bourke said he bought a ticket every year to support the club, but receiving the call to let him know that he was the lucky winner of the prize was the last thing he expected.
"I was actually away at the time because it was drawn just after Christmas and I genuinely thought they were messing with me," Mr Bourke said.
"It was of course a massive thrill when I realised they weren't."
The top prize was $25,000 to spend on a car.
While the club selects a car to raffle off, if the recipient prefers a different one, they have the opportunity to use the money to contribute to another model.
Which is exactly what Mr Bourke chose to do.
"The initial car wasn't really my taste so I traded it in for a Toyota WorkMate ute."
After receiving the news, Mr Bourke's new ride was ordered within a few weeks.
"I've been waiting pretty much all year for it so now that it's here I just can't wait to start driving."
Mr Bourke wasn't the only winner of the raffle, with Susan Carmichael walking away with a Mastercard worth $2000 and Noel Briggs receiving $500 worth of free fuel donated by Woolworths.
President of the club Prue Rickard says that last year's fundraiser was the most successful one yet.
"We usually have some tickets left over but this year we sold all 7000 of them," Ms Rickard said.
She says that the organisation behind the raffle is large but worth it.
"It's our biggest fundraiser of the year, it takes a lot of planning but we all absolutely love it."
The club will kick off this years raffle in the upcoming months with prizes to be announced on their Facebook page.
