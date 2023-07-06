Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

David Bourke drives away in new ute after winning Lions Club car raffle

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Bourke shows off his brand new Toyota WorkMate. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
David Bourke shows off his brand new Toyota WorkMate. Image by Jacqui Lyons.

David Bourke has driven away from Toyota Goulburn in a brand new ute after winning The Lions Club's biggest fundraiser of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.