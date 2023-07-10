The iconic book, The Cat in the Hat is bringing an interactive stage show to Auburn Street. Aspects from both the movie and book will be incorporated into the hour long stage show. The show will be running two sessions on Friday, July 13 from 10:30am until 11:30am and 1pm until 2pm at The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Phone 4823 4999. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
A full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities are all available at Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club for anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, July 14 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
Each month, the Goulburn Club gives anyone and everyone the opportunity to show off any talents they might have at their open mic night. Each act receives 10 minutes, just show up and put your name down. This months evening will be taking place on Friday, July 14 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Phone 4821 2043 or email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
Head on down to local store Two Birds, a Handmade Collective and have a chat with the people who provide their handmade goodies to the store. There will be tasty treats and a tea tasting. There will also be a $100 voucher up for grabs and lucky door prizes. The event takes place on Saturday, July 15 between 2 and 4pm. Phone 0418 482 186. Email Twobirdsahandmadecollective@gmail.com.
The Old English Game Club of Australia is bringing their annual bird show to Braidwood Road. The show is open to the public but to enter your bird and attend the presentation dinner you will need to become a member of the organisation. The show runs for two days across Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16 at 45 Braidwood Road. Phone 0427 300 795. Email sean.phillisfamily@gmail.com.
The Tarago markets have locally sourced treasures for everyone and they kick off this weekend. From art, wine, produce to second hand treasures. The markets will be taking place from Saturday, July 15 from 9am to 2pm at Wallace Street. Phone 0407 390 678, email marketintarago@gmail.com.
A tavern-themed event is being held by The Goulburn Medievalists. From 2pm, people who might be new to the hobby of medieval costuming, calligraphy and the sports are welcome to join the group to learn more about it. From 6pm there will be medieval tavern food and camaraderie available. The event kicks off Saturday, July 15 at 2pm at Belmore park Email rhysh@iinet.net.au.
Small businesses come together to bring entertainment to Braidwood Road. From roving characters, to amusement rides, gourmet food stalls, and live music. The chill- out carnival is sure to entertain adults and children alike. The event kicks off on Saturday, July 15 from 3pm to 8pm at Goulburn Recreation Area, 47- 131 Braidwood Road. Phone 0413 636 442, email info@fun4all.com.au.
