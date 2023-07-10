Goulburn Post
Attend a carnival, watch a stage show and support local businesses this week

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 11:00am
Dr Suess's Cat in the Hat brings stage show to GPAC. Image supplied.
Dr Suess's Cat in the Hat brings stage show to GPAC. Image supplied.

Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat

Relive the nostalgic children's novel in a screenplay

The iconic book, The Cat in the Hat is bringing an interactive stage show to Auburn Street. Aspects from both the movie and book will be incorporated into the hour long stage show. The show will be running two sessions on Friday, July 13 from 10:30am until 11:30am and 1pm until 2pm at The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Phone 4823 4999. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.

Local News

