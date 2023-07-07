Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Rod Roberts argues solar farm bond case in Upper House

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 7 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
NSW Upper House MLC and Goulburn man, Rod Roberts, wants the state government to consider a security bond for solar farms to cover rehabilitation. Picture by Louise Thrower.
One Nation's NSW Upper House member and Goulburn man, Rod Roberts, has called on the government to consider a rehabilitation bond for solar farms.

