One Nation's NSW Upper House member and Goulburn man, Rod Roberts, has called on the government to consider a rehabilitation bond for solar farms.
Speaking on behalf of constituents in the Chamber recently, Mr Roberts said such guarantees were vital if a company went bankrupt.
"I find it curious that we have a rehabilitation security bond for mining companies, yet not one for solar farms in NSW," he said.
"I certainly hope it is not a matter of green energy favouritism over the mining industry, the very same industry that keeps our lights on and our society moving forward. I am willing to give the government the benefit of the doubt at at this stage and chalk it up to a simple government oversight."
Mr Roberts said he was not against solar farms and believed they were "the way of the future," provided they were not on prime agricultural land. He has received representations from Goulburn and district people about the proposed Gundary and Merino solar farms, 450 megawatts and 400MW respectively.
The One Nation MLC argued there was nothing to stop a company "going bust," closing up shop and leaving solar farms to either "decay or damage the environment" and taxpayers to foot the clean-up bill.
He said panels and batteries contained metals, glass, ruthenium, indium, lead and lithium, among other materials, which if not handled properly, could damage the environment.
Yet at the same time, quarry outfits had to lodge bonds with the government to cover rehabilitation costs, before work started.
Minister for energy, environment and climate change, Penny Sharpe, replied that as part of the approval process, solar farm proponents had to furnish a decommissioning plan.
"I am advised, however, that there is no requirement for government to hold a bond for solar farms, and the EPA does not require an environmental protection licence for (them)," she told the Upper House.
The minister drew a distinction between quarries, which were there "for a long time," and solar farms, where "panels were removed over time."
Nevertheless, she agreed with Mr Roberts that solar farms should be dealt with in an environmentally responsible way.
"I take on board his comments, which are important as we deal with the massive energy transition and the impacts of new technologies," Ms Sharpe said.
"We must learn the lessons of the past that some older technologies still have big legacy issues."
Ms Sharpe said she acknowledged there were "real issues" with solar panels recycling but acknowledged universities were doing some "excellent work" in this field.
Mr Roberts last year lobbied the government to include Goulburn Mulwaree in a State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) that imposed higher level planning considerations on renewable energy projects in the area. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman also successfully pressed the case.
He told The Post he'd spoken to constituents opposed to the Gundary and Merino solar farms.
"Both are on prime agricultural land," Mr Roberts said.
"The Gundary Plains have 200 years of grazing history and although there may be some smaller blocks now, the land's (stock) carrying capacity is still the same."
On another large project, the 360km HumeLink transmission line from Maragle to Bannaby, Mr Roberts agreed with an action group that the line should go underground. He expressed this opinion to a National Farmers Federation meeting in Wagga Wagga before the election.
"I acknowledge it will be dearer but a dollar spent is a dollar saved," Mr Roberts told The Post.
"It means less fire risk and maintenance and access for helicopters during fires. It's something we should explore. It's already being done overseas."
However he was prepared to await the outcome of a recently announced Upper House inquiry and into the feasibility of undergrounding the transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects. This will consider costs, existing case studies and current projects, impact on delivery timeframes and environmental impacts.
Submissions are due by July 14 and the committee will report on its findings August 31. Submissions can be made at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=2966#tab-submissions
