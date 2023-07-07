A heavy vehicle transport route through Goulburn will be reduced from a 60km/h zone to a 50km/h speed limit in coming weeks.
Transport for NSW announced on Friday that a 3.6km length taking in Reynolds, Grafton and Sloane Streets to the Finlay Road intersection would drop to 50km/h.
A spokesperson said the speed zone was reviewed in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines following requests from Goulburn Mulwaree Council and community members. The change is being made in the interests of safety.
"The review found a reduction will provide a safer road environment for all road users including pedestrians, and apply consistency to the speed zone lengths within residential areas," the spokesperson said.
Deputy mayor, Steve Ruddell, said he put a proposal to the traffic committee and the road safety officer earlier in the year. Cr Ruddell sits on the committee. This requested a 50km/h speed limit on Sloane Street, between Clinton and Bradley Streets. However, Transport for NSW subsequently opted for the lower speed on the entire stretch between Finlay Road and Lagoon Street.
Councillors endorsed the traffic committee's recommendations at a monthly meeting.
"Originally there was talk of 40km/h but we thought that was too severe," he said.
"The main reason (for the reduction) was the number of heavy vehicles on Sloane Street. Given there are a lot of pedestrian areas around Belmore Park, the Visitors Centre, the Railway Bowling Club and mall, we thought it was safer to reduce it by 10km/h."
Cr Ruddell also noted the presence of Belmore Park's playground close to the road and further along, on Reynolds Street, Saint Joseph's Primary School.
Transport for NSW now controls the road, following a council swap with Auburn Street which was endorsed in late 2022.
"In my opinion it (50km/h) will be safer," Cr Ruddell.
"I sat and watched the traffic around the park one day and it took me five minutes to get out on to Sloane Street. I thought something (in terms of an accident) was bound to happen there."
The deputy mayor believed Sloane Street was now busier than before the 1992 Goulburn bypass and had virtually become a thoroughfare for B-doubles from the Hume Highway and elsewhere.
Years ago they used Auburn Street but the vehicles now frequented the parallel running Sloane Street. Auburn Street's speed limit reduced from 60km/h to 50km/h and then 40km/h in 2022. The latter considered beautification works and creation of what the council considered a more pedestrian friendly environment.
Asked whether he expected public backlash, Cr Ruddell said everyone would have a different opinion on the lower speed limit in Sloane Street.
"You get backlash about everything but I hope not in this case," he said.
"Ten kilometres is not a lot of difference but it is if you consider pedestrian impacts. It can mean the difference between life and death."
The Centre for Road Safety states that if driving at 60km/h, it will take motorists 56 metres to stop, as opposed to 37m at 50km/h.
It also states that in a crash between a car and pedestrian, there's a 90pc chance the latter will survive if the car is travelling at 30km/h, 60pc chance at 30km/h and 10pc chance at 50km/h.
Electronic message boards will be onsite two weeks before and one week following the Sloane/Grafton/Reynolds Street speed zone reduction.
New signage and markings will be installed in the week beginning July 17, after which the speed change will take effect.
Work will be carried out on the night of Tuesday, July 18 between 8pm and 5am, weather permitting. A 40km/h speed limit will apply during this work.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.