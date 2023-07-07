Goulburn Day View Social Club held its monthly meeting this week.
On Thursday, July 6, 34 of the members settled down for a meal and presentation at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Birthdays were celebrated by Margaret Thompson, Marie Pedlow and Margaret Todkill.
Publicity officer Carol Olsen paid tribute to Dot McCabe.
"Dot is on the sick list, get well soon Dot," Ms Olsen said.
The guest speaker for the event was Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medallist Ellen Ryan.
Ms Ryan was born in Goulburn and started playing lawn bowls when she was 10 years of age, playing twilight bowls in Goulburn.
Ms Ryan made her international debut during the 2017 Australia versus England Test Series and won the Australian Open singles and pairs gold medal in 2017.
She was the first person to hold both the indoor and outdoor world under-25 singles titles simultaneously.
In 2017 she was was awarded the 2017 Young Player of the Year by the World Bowls Tour.
In 2018, she proceeded to win the Hong Kong International Bowls Classic pairs title with Natasha Scott.
The following year in 2019, she won the Australian National Bowls Championship fours.
In 2020 she was selected for the World Outdoors Bowls Championship in Australia.
Just last year she competed in the women and singles pairs competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It was in the singles event, Ryan won the gold medal, defeating Lucy Beere in the final by 21 shots to 17.
In the pairs with Kristina Krstic, she secured her second gold medal
Ellen was presented with a small gift in appreciation of her attending the VIEW Club meeting.
Raffles were won by Lee Laidler, Marie Pedlow and Margaret Thompson. Gloria Porter, Jenni Aubrey, Margaret Thompson and Maureen Long won Lucky Door prizes.
The Lucky Programme was won by Katherine O' Neill, a friend of Belinda Rankin and the Lucky Number was won today by Lee Laidler.
Congratulations to all winners.
The July social outing will be held Thursday, July 20 at The Hub Bradfordville from 12- 12:30pm.
Those interested in attending are to give their names to to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, July 17.
If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
The next meeting will be Thursday, August 3 at 11am for an 11:30am start at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
The cost is $28 to attend.
Margaret Gooch can be contacted on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 by Monday, July 31.
Alternatively, the club can be contacted through email at mgooch65@gmail.com.
View club national president Marg Woodhouse from thanks all View members and clubs for their ongoing support.
"View Clubs National Learning for Life Sponsorship has increased from 1615 students in February 2023 to 1660 in June 2023, Ms Woodhouse said.
"View is proud to enable better futures for young Australians."
