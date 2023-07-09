Curtis Bennett has returned home from the Netherlands on a high.
The Majors Creek woodchopper came away with a silver medal at the Stihl Timbersports Rookie World Championship in Rotterdam on Friday, June 9 after being beaten by Poland's Szymon Groenwald.
World records in both the underhand chop and single buck helped the Pol across the line.
"The day didn't go as well as I would have liked it to have gone," Bennett said.
"Szymon's a really good competitor and unfortunately, he was just better on the day.
"In a couple of events, we weren't even seconds apart, so it was good to have that competition."
The competition consisted of the underhand chop, stock saw, standing block chop, single block and single buck disciplines and Bennett had trouble with one of them.
"I was happy with the springboard, while the single block and the stock saw were both alright," Bennett said.
"I also did the underhand quite well even though I was nervous during it.
"However, I struggled a bit with the wood in the standing block as it wouldn't let me get away with too much."
Heading into the Championship, Bennett was the marginal favourite and got out to an early lead while setting a personal best time in the underhand chop and stock saw in the process.
Groenwald fought back well though and set up an epic final showdown.
He recorded a personal best time of 43:15 seconds in the springboard which helped him to the title.
New Zealand's Sam Bellamy finished third.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
