Goulburn Bulldogs have mixed results on club's ladies day

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 9 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:20am
The Bulldogs put in one of their better performances of the season. Picture by Burney Wong.
There were mixed results for the five Goulburn Bulldogs sides on ladies day at the Workers Arena on Saturday, July 8, with funds raised through marquee and raffle tickets going towards women's domestic violence.

