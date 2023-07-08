There were mixed results for the five Goulburn Bulldogs sides on ladies day at the Workers Arena on Saturday, July 8, with funds raised through marquee and raffle tickets going towards women's domestic violence.
The First Grade, u19s and Women's Katrina Fanning Shield sides all won their matches against the Woden Valley Rams 24-6, 26-4 and 62-6 respectively while the league tag and reserve grade sides lost 26-12 and 20-16.
READ ALSO:
After doing a bit of soul searching during the week following two bad losses on the run, the First Grade side was never really troubled in their convincing win and coach Shane McCallum said it was one of their better performances of the season.
"I'm stoked with what we turned up today and the way we toughed it out," he said following the round 12 Canberra Region Rugby League match played in wet weather.
"I thought our defence was outstanding.
"Wet weather footy really suited us as it slowed up the play for us."
Most successful teams make their home ground a fortress and even though they had a horrid run in the first half of the season, McCallum said it was good to see it happening now.
"A goal at the start of the season was to not lose at home, but to start doing now in the back half of the season is really pleasing," he said.
One thing hurting the Bulldogs is their injury list, one which McCallum said was like no other.
"We still have a few players sitting on the sideline, waiting to come back," he said.
"Week in week out, we seem to get one player back and lose three, but luckily, we got through today unscathed.
"We're needing to breed in a few younger players which is good for the growth of the club."
The Bulldogs moved to third on the ladder following the win and next face the West Belconnen Warriors at home from 3pm on Saturday, July 15.
Star player Mitch Cornish, who was unavailable for the match against the Rams, is a chance to be back.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.