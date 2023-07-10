A man who helped maintain Goulburn's first BMX track says a new facility under construction "is not safe."
It's a claim Goulburn Mulwaree Council strongly rejects.
Paul Agius argues that berms, or turning loops, are too close together and will cause users to crash on the five-lane track. In addition, he maintains that a blue metal and sand surface will break up and create sharp edges that will cut riders if they fall.
"I feel it's unsafe because the berms are too close behind each other," Mr Agius said.
"I always allow two feet (61cm) so that if you go over the edge, there's somewhere to land, but with this design, there's nowhere to go...It's unsafe for kids."
Mr Agius said he helped maintain the track, next to Goulburn's PCYC, for more than 20 years. After he and his family moved to the city in the mid 1990s, clients raised concerns about its condition. Mr Agius ran Olympic Cycles in Combermere Street for many years, before his recent retirement.
He believed a 2013 BMX track upgrade was 'botched' and its loose gravel surface "left kids in hospital."
Now he's worried about the use of what he says is blue metal and sand on the surface.
"Decomposed gravel is far safer," he said.
But a council spokesperson said the track had been designed by professionals and was "in line" with others around the country.
"The designers are also professional bike riders and do regular safety checks, tests, and modifications during the build," the spokesperson said.
"They also ensure the track will be enjoyable for all users. The design and construction of the BMX track is being completed by the same company which has recently completed the Riverside Park Pump Track. This crew has carried out a number of track designs to the satisfaction to other councils and communities."
Victorian company, Common Ground Trails, is undertaking the project. The council and state government are equally co-funding the $300,000 facility. It was commissioned following numerous representations from users about the track's condition.
The company won a design and construct tender for the work, which the council said was aimed at making the facility "safe and usable for all ages, for years to come."
"The design was presented to users of the current track," the spokesperson said.
"They were given a walk-through of the design and asked for feedback. The group was very happy with the track improvements and design."
"Extensive reviews" on the surface finish were also undertaken to ensure what the council said was the most suitable type from a rideability and future maintenance perspective.
"The material used is stabilised recycled concrete, which provides a strong material. Hot mix will be applied to the berms," the spokesperson said.
The council hopes the track will be completed before the September school holidays.
"The council is restoring an unusable community asset that the public can be proud of," the spokesperson said.
"This is a much-needed restoration and (we are) looking forward to seeing this asset being used again. Doubling the budget via grant funding has allowed the council to provide a far better outcome for the community."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
