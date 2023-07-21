Stella Douglas has spent her well deserved funding superbly following great results a state event recently.
The 12-year-old received $400 from Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Ray Harvey Sports Foundation on June 20 and used it to pay for her entry towards the NSW Country Championships.
She finished fourth in the women's 9-12 years 400m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.
She also finished in the top 10 for six other events.
Stella, who was pleased with her results, explained what she loved about the sport.
"I like the competitive side, the different strokes and hanging out with my friends in the relays," she said.
While she doesn't have a favourite stroke, freestyle and butterfly are the ones she normally enjoys the most.
She also used her funding to buy new swimmers.
Stella swims with the Tuggeranong Vikings and was one of 13 youngs sportspeople to receive funding.
She was also the only swimmer in the group.
The Ray Harvey Sports Foundation was established to assist promising young sports persons to obtain coaching and competitive experience outside the Goulburn Mulwaree area.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
