There's hardly any volleyballers in town, but Bradley Creighton is one and he's fantastic at it too.
As a result of his brilliance in the sport, he received $200 in funding thanks to the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation.
"The money will go towards resources like shoes and travel to Canberra so I can train more," the 17-year-old said.
READ ALSO:
The Mulwaree High student's interest in the sport came through watching the school and he hasn't looked back since.
"I got into the sport through watching it online, mainly in the Olympics, and I just joined a school team because that was the only place I could play in town," he said.
"The team was quite small at the time and I developed a passion for it."
As his interest grew, Bradley's skills improved and he decided to go a step further and play competitively in Canberra.
"I'm the captain of both my school team and my Open's team in Canberra," he said.
Bradley explained what he loved about the sport and where he his biggest strengths lied.
"My favourite thing about volleyball is the environment when I'm playing on the court," he said.
"I love it when the ball lands on the opponent's side of the court as well as the feeling I get when I play with my friends.
"I think I act under pressure well and I feel like I'm a good leader too."
Even though he only started playing the sport a couple of years ago, he already has big goals.
"I want to play for Australia one day, but it's only a dream at the moment as I haven't been playing for long."
Bradley was just one of 13 young local sportspeople to receive funding.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.